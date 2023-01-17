Catlin Salt Fork nets nifty victory over Westville 42-41

A tight-knit tilt turned in Catlin Salt Fork's direction just enough to squeeze past Westville 42-41 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 17.
Last season, Catlin Salt Fork and Westville faced off on January 25, 2022 at Catlin Salt Fork High School.
