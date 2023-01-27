 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Catlin Salt Fork nips Gilman Iroquois West in taut scare 42-38

  • 0

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Catlin Salt Fork nabbed it to nudge past Gilman Iroquois West 42-38 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 27.

In recent action on January 21, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News