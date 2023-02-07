Catlin Salt Fork handled Fithian Oakwood 63-42 in an impressive showing in Illinois boys basketball action on February 7.

Last season, Catlin Salt Fork and Fithian Oakwood faced off on February 8, 2022 at Fithian Oakwood High School.

