Catlin Salt Fork routs Danville Schlarman 63-36

Impressive was a ready adjective for Catlin Salt Fork's 63-36 throttling of Danville Schlarman in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 15.
In recent action on February 9, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Watseka and Danville Schlarman took on Hoopeston Area on February 10 at Danville Schlarman High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.