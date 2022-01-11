Catlin Salt Fork survives taut tilt with Cissna Park 56-51

Catlin Salt Fork broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Cissna Park 56-51 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Recently on January 4 , Cissna Park squared up on Westville in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.