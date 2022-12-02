 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Catlin Salt Fork survives taut tilt with Tuscola 44-40

A sigh of relief filled the air in Catlin Salt Fork's locker room after a trying 44-40 test with Tuscola in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 2.

Catlin Salt Fork drew first blood by forging a 14-8 margin over Tuscola after the first quarter.

The Storm opened a small 22-13 gap over the Warriors at halftime.

Tuscola drew within 32-28 in the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 44-40.

