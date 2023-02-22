Danville Schlarman got no credit and no consideration from Catlin Salt Fork, which slammed the door 52-29 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 22.

Catlin Salt Fork moved in front of Danville Schlarman 10-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Storm opened a close 20-16 gap over the Hilltoppers at the half.

Catlin Salt Fork darted to a 37-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Storm's train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 15-5 points differential.

