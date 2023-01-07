 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Centralia darts by Taylorville in easy victory 67-30

The force was strong for Centralia as it pierced Taylorville during Saturday's 67-30 thumping for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 7.

Recently on December 29, Taylorville squared off with Rantoul in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

