Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop barely beats Arcola 43-39

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop passed in a 43-39 victory at Arcola's expense on January 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
