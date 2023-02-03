Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop pushed past Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond for a 68-55 win at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Co-Op on February 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop and Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond squared off with February 10, 2022 at Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop last season. For more, click here.

Recently on January 24, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop squared off with Bethany Okaw Valley in a basketball game. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.