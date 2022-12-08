Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop can't hang with Decatur St. Teresa 50-33

Decatur St. Teresa notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 50-33 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 8.
Last season, Decatur St Teresa and Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop faced off on February 25, 2022 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 2, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Champaign St. Thomas More and Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop took on Arthur Christian on December 1 at Arthur Christian School. Click here for a recap
