Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop clips Tuscola in tight victory 52-51

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop didn't mind, dispatching Tuscola 52-51 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 11, Tuscola faced off against Tolono Unity and Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop took on Bethany Okaw Valley on January 4 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.
