Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop hammers Sullivan 67-42

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop earned a convincing 67-42 win over Sullivan in Illinois boys basketball action on January 7.
In recent action on December 28, Sullivan faced off against Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City and Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop took on Hoopeston on December 27 at Hoopeston Area High School. For more, click here.
