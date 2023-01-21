Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop handles stress test to best Villa Grove 50-42

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop edged Villa Grove 50-42 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 21.
In recent action on January 13, Villa Grove faced off against Toledo Cumberland and Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop took on Sullivan on January 7 at Sullivan High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.