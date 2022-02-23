 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop rains down on Argenta-Oreana 80-70

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop put together a victorious gameplan to stop Argenta-Oreana 80-70 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 23.

In recent action on February 14, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop faced off against Lexington and Argenta-Oreana took on Fisher on February 19 at Argenta-Oreana High School. For more, click here.

