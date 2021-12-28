Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop rides to cruise control win over Hoopeston Area 64-42

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop didn't tinker around with Hoopeston Area. A 64-42 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.
In recent action on December 18, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop faced off against Monmouth-Roseville and Hoopeston Area took on Westville on December 14 at Hoopeston Area High School. For more, click here.
