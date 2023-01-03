Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop slips past Bethany Okaw Valley 54-46

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop nabbed it to nudge past Bethany Okaw Valley 54-46 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Bethany Okaw Valley and Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop faced off on January 4, 2022 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 27, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop faced off against Hoopeston and Bethany Okaw Valley took on Pana on December 28 at Pana High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.