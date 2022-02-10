 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop tops Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 72-55

  • 0

Stretched out and finally snapped, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop put just enough pressure on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond to earn a 72-55 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on February 1, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop faced off against Toledo Cumberland and Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond took on Bethany Okaw Valley on February 1 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic fashion is more than meets the eye

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News