Stretched out and finally snapped, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop put just enough pressure on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond to earn a 72-55 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on February 1, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop faced off against Toledo Cumberland and Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond took on Bethany Okaw Valley on February 1 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
