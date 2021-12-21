Cerro Gordo hammers Fisher into submission 56-28

Cerro Gordo left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Fisher 56-28 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 21.
Recently on December 17 , Fisher squared up on Tremont in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
The first quarter gave Cerro Gordo a 21-8 lead over Fisher.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.