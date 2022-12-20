Cerro Gordo takes down Fisher 63-32

Cerro Gordo's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Fisher 63-32 at Cerro Gordo High on December 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Cerro Gordo and Fisher squared off with December 21, 2021 at Fisher High School last season. For more, click here.
Recently on December 16, Fisher squared off with Tremont in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.