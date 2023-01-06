Champaign Centennial claims gritty victory against Danville 50-43

A tight-knit tilt turned in Champaign Centennial's direction just enough to squeeze past Danville 50-43 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 6.
Danville started on steady ground by forging a 11-8 lead over Champaign Centennial at the end of the first quarter.
The Chargers kept a 21-18 intermission margin at the Vikings' expense.
Champaign Centennial jumped to a 35-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Chargers' advantage was wide enough to weather the Vikings' 17-15 margin in the final quarter.
In recent action on December 30, Champaign Centennial faced off against Chicago Brooks and Danville took on Warren on December 29 at Warren High School. Click here for a recap.
