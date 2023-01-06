Champaign Centennial claims gritty victory against Danville 50-43

A tight-knit tilt turned in Champaign Centennial's direction just enough to squeeze past Danville 50-43 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 6.

Danville started on steady ground by forging a 11-8 lead over Champaign Centennial at the end of the first quarter.

The Chargers kept a 21-18 intermission margin at the Vikings' expense.

Champaign Centennial jumped to a 35-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Chargers' advantage was wide enough to weather the Vikings' 17-15 margin in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.