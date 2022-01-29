Champaign Centennial earns solid win over Maple Park Kaneland 56-46

Stretched out and finally snapped, Champaign Centennial put just enough pressure on Maple Park Kaneland to earn a 56-46 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Maple Park Kaneland took the lead 41-39 to start the fourth quarter.
Champaign Centennial's kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 17-5 scoring edge over Maple Park Kaneland.
Recently on January 14 , Champaign Centennial squared up on Bloomington in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.