Champaign Centennial earns solid win over Maple Park Kaneland 56-46

Stretched out and finally snapped, Champaign Centennial put just enough pressure on Maple Park Kaneland to earn a 56-46 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Maple Park Kaneland took the lead 41-39 to start the fourth quarter.

Champaign Centennial's kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 17-5 scoring edge over Maple Park Kaneland.

