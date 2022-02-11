Champaign Centennial knocks off Urbana 69-64

Champaign Centennial didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Urbana 69-64 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Urbana showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 20-17 advantage over Champaign Centennial as the first quarter ended.

Urbana came from behind to grab the advantage 35-34 at intermission over Champaign Centennial.

Champaign Centennial broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 48-47 lead over Urbana.

The clock were the only thing that stopped the Chargers, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 21-17 fourth quarter, too.

