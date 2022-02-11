Champaign Centennial knocks off Urbana 69-64

Champaign Centennial didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Urbana 69-64 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Recently on January 29 , Champaign Centennial squared up on Maple Park Kaneland in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
Urbana showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 20-17 advantage over Champaign Centennial as the first quarter ended.
Urbana came from behind to grab the advantage 35-34 at intermission over Champaign Centennial.
Champaign Centennial broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 48-47 lead over Urbana.
The clock were the only thing that stopped the Chargers, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 21-17 fourth quarter, too.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.