Champaign Centennial knocks off Urbana 69-64

  • 0

Champaign Centennial didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Urbana 69-64 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Recently on January 29 , Champaign Centennial squared up on Maple Park Kaneland in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

Urbana showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 20-17 advantage over Champaign Centennial as the first quarter ended.

Urbana came from behind to grab the advantage 35-34 at intermission over Champaign Centennial.

Champaign Centennial broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 48-47 lead over Urbana.

The clock were the only thing that stopped the Chargers, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 21-17 fourth quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

