Champaign Centennial pushes over Morton 43-29

Champaign Centennial grabbed a 43-29 victory at the expense of Morton on February 25 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Recently on February 15 , Champaign Centennial squared up on Peoria in a basketball game .

The Potters authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Chargers 8-5 at the end of the first quarter.

Champaign Centennial fought to a 19-11 half margin at Morton's expense.

The Chargers jumped to a 29-16 bulge over the Potters as the fourth quarter began.

