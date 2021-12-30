Champaign Centennial records sound decision over Dixon 68-60

Champaign Centennial edged Dixon in a close 68-60 encounter in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Recently on December 18 , Champaign Centennial squared up on Decatur MacArthur in a basketball game . For more, click here.
The Dukes/ Duchesses took the lead 47-44 to start the fourth quarter.
Champaign Centennial hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 24-13 advantage in the frame.
