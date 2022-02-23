Champaign Centennial records sound decision over Normal Community West 50-48

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Champaign Centennial nabbed it to nudge past Normal Community West 50-48 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 23.
Recently on February 15 , Champaign Centennial squared up on Peoria in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
Champaign Centennial's kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 50-48 scoring edge over Normal Community West.
