Champaign Centennial survives overtime to fend off Urbana 60-54

Extra action was needed before Champaign Centennial could slip past Urbana 60-54 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 7.

The first quarter gave the Chargers a 14-12 lead over the Tigers.

The Chargers' offense jumped to a 25-23 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.

The Chargers jumped over the Tigers when the fourth quarter began 41-34.

Champaign Centennial fended off Urbana's last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.

