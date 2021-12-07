Champaign Centennial survives overtime to fend off Urbana 60-54

Extra action was needed before Champaign Centennial could slip past Urbana 60-54 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 7.
The first quarter gave the Chargers a 14-12 lead over the Tigers.
The Chargers' offense jumped to a 25-23 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.
The Chargers jumped over the Tigers when the fourth quarter began 41-34.
Champaign Centennial fended off Urbana's last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.
