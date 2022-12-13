Champaign Centennial thwarts Rantoul Township's quest 68-56

Champaign Centennial grabbed a 68-56 victory at the expense of Rantoul Township in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 13.
In recent action on December 3, Rantoul Township faced off against Chicago Phillips and Champaign Centennial took on Urbana on December 6 at Champaign Centennial High School. Click here for a recap
