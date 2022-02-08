Champaign Centennial's convoy passes Champaign Central 52-37

Champaign Centennial grabbed a 52-37 victory at the expense of Champaign Central in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 8.
In recent action on January 29, Champaign Centennial faced off against Maple Park Kaneland and Champaign Central took on Chatham Glenwood on January 29 at Chatham Glenwood High School. Click here for a recap
