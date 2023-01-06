Champaign Central can't hang with Normal 59-41

Normal charged Champaign Central and collected a 59-41 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Normal and Champaign Central faced off on December 3, 2021 at Normal Community High School. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 30, Champaign Central squared off with Chatham Glenwood in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.