Champaign Central collects victory over Farmington 71-61

Champaign Central trucked Farmington on the road to a 71-61 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 10, Champaign Central faced off against Normal West and Farmington took on Canton on January 11 at Canton High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.