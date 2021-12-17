Champaign Central finds small margin for win in tilt with Bloomington 63-58

Champaign Central poked just enough holes in Bloomington's defense to garner a taut 63-58 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Through the early stages of the affair, the Purple Raiders controlled the pace, taking an 18-16 lead into halftime.
Bloomington enjoyed a 45-38 lead over Champaign Central to start the fourth quarter.
Champaign Central's train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 25-13 points differential.
