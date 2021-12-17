 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Champaign Central finds small margin for win in tilt with Bloomington 63-58

  • 0

Champaign Central poked just enough holes in Bloomington's defense to garner a taut 63-58 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Purple Raiders controlled the pace, taking an 18-16 lead into halftime.

Bloomington enjoyed a 45-38 lead over Champaign Central to start the fourth quarter.

Champaign Central's train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 25-13 points differential.

Recently on December 10 , Champaign Central squared up on Danville in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pekin topples Canton 45-43

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Pekin didn't mind, dispatching Canton 45-43 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears players prepare without practicing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News