Champaign Central posts win at Urbana's expense 71-60

Champaign Central pushed past Urbana for a 71-60 win at Champaign Central High on December 9 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Urbana and Champaign Central squared off with February 19, 2022 at Champaign Central High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 3, Champaign Central faced off against Pekin and Urbana took on Moline on December 3 at Urbana High School. Click here for a recap
