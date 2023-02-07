Champaign Judah Christian dismissed DeLand-Weldon by a 71-21 count in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 7.

Last season, Champaign Judah Christian and DeLand-Weldon squared off with February 8, 2022 at Champaign Judah Christian High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 31, DeLand-Weldon faced off against Bloomington Cornerstone Christian . For results, click here. Champaign Judah Christian took on Bloomington Cornerstone Christian on January 27 at Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.