Champaign Judah Christian turns out the lights on Deland-Weldon 73-35

Yes, Champaign Judah Christian looked superb in beating Deland-Weldon, but no autographs please after its 73-35 victory at Champaign Judah Christian High on February 8 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

