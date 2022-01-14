Champaign St. Thomas More denies Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central's challenge 53-43

Saddled up and ready to go, Champaign St. Thomas More spurred past Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 53-43 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 14.
In recent action on January 7, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off against Monticello and Champaign St. Thomas More took on Pleasant Plains on January 8 at Pleasant Plains High School. For more, click here.
