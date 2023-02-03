Champaign St. Thomas More ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Rantoul 60-40 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 3.

The last time Champaign St. Thomas More and Rantoul played in a 61-45 game on February 4, 2022. Click here for a recap.

