Champaign St. Thomas More ends the party for Stanford Olympia 36-23

Champaign St. Thomas More pushed past Stanford Olympia for a 36-23 win in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Recently on December 10, Champaign St. Thomas More squared off with Chrisman in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.