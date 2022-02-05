Champaign St. Thomas More knocks out victory on Athens 55-40

Champaign St. Thomas More grabbed a 55-40 victory at the expense of Athens on February 5 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
The Sabers fought to a 25-21 half margin at the Warriors' expense.
