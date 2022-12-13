 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Champaign St. Thomas More produces precision performance against Fisher 71-24

Champaign St. Thomas More showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Fisher 71-24 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on December 2, Fisher faced off against El Paso-Gridley and Champaign St. Thomas More took on Fithian Oakwood on December 6 at Champaign St. Thomas More High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

