A tight-knit tilt turned in Champaign St. Thomas More's direction just enough to squeeze past Monticello 47-41 in Illinois boys basketball on February 10.

In recent action on February 4, Champaign St. Thomas More faced off against Maroa-Forsyth . Click here for a recap. Monticello took on Rantoul on January 31 at Rantoul Township High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.