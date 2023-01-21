 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charleston earns solid win over Rantoul 69-53

Charleston knocked off Rantoul 69-53 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 21.

The last time Charleston and Rantoul played in a 70-46 game on January 22, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 12, Charleston faced off against Mt Zion and Rantoul took on Galesburg on January 14 at Galesburg High School. For results, click here.

