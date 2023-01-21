Charleston earns solid win over Rantoul 69-53

Charleston knocked off Rantoul 69-53 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 21.
The last time Charleston and Rantoul played in a 70-46 game on January 22, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 12, Charleston faced off against Mt Zion and Rantoul took on Galesburg on January 14 at Galesburg High School. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.