Charleston severs Champaign St. Thomas More's hopes 67-52

No quarter was granted as Charleston blunted Champaign St. Thomas More's plans 67-52 on January 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 5, Charleston faced off against Lincoln and Champaign St. Thomas More took on Pleasant Plains on January 8 at Pleasant Plains High School. For more, click here.
