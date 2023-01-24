Charleston survives close clash with Champaign Centennial 51-48

A tight-knit tilt turned in Charleston's direction just enough to squeeze past Champaign Centennial 51-48 on January 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 10, Champaign Centennial faced off against Normal and Charleston took on Mt Zion on January 12 at Mt Zion High School. For more, click here.
