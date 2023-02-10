Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Chatham Glenwood prevailed over Springfield 63-50 on February 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Chatham Glenwood a 21-13 lead over Springfield.

The tables turned a bit at the intermission when the Senators got within 23-17.

Chatham Glenwood moved to a 40-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Titans held on with a 23-22 scoring edge in the final quarter.

