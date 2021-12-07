 Skip to main content
Chatham Glenwood escapes close call with Jacksonville 48-44

With little to no wiggle room, Chatham Glenwood nosed past Jacksonville 48-44 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 7.

In recent action on November 30, Chatham Glenwood faced off against Decatur MacArthur and Jacksonville took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on November 30 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. For a full recap, click here.

The Titans broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 36-30 lead over the Crimsons.

Jacksonville fought to an interesting final quarter, yet Chatham Glenwood would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

