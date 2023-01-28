Chatham Glenwood handles stress test to best Champaign Central 51-47

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Chatham Glenwood nipped Champaign Central 51-47 in Illinois boys basketball on January 28.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Chatham Glenwood and Champaign Central settling for an 18-18 first-quarter knot.

A half tie at 23-23 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Chatham Glenwood took control in the third quarter with a 42-41 advantage over Champaign Central.

The Titans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 9-6 edge.

