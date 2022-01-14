 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chatham Glenwood nets nifty win over Decatur MacArthur 43-42

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Chatham Glenwood passed in a 43-42 victory at Decatur MacArthur's expense in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 14.

In recent action on January 4, Chatham Glenwood faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Decatur MacArthur took on Bloomington on January 8 at Decatur MacArthur High School. For a full recap, click here.

The Generals showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 24-9 advantage over the Titans as the first quarter ended.

The Generals came from behind to grab the advantage 28-14 at halftime over the Titans.

Decatur MacArthur enjoyed a 34-25 lead over Chatham Glenwood to start the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Titans added to their advantage with an 18-8 margin in the closing period.

