Chatham Glenwood pockets narrow victory over Springfield 48-44

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Chatham Glenwood nabbed it to nudge past Springfield 48-44 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 11.
Chatham Glenwood fought to a 21-16 half margin at Springfield's expense.
The Titans jumped ahead of the Senators 31-27 as the fourth quarter started.
It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 48-44 fourth-quarter tie.
In recent action on February 4, Springfield faced off against Rochester and Chatham Glenwood took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on February 4 at Chatham Glenwood High School. Click here for a recap
