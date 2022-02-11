Chatham Glenwood pockets narrow victory over Springfield 48-44

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Chatham Glenwood nabbed it to nudge past Springfield 48-44 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 11.

Chatham Glenwood fought to a 21-16 half margin at Springfield's expense.

The Titans jumped ahead of the Senators 31-27 as the fourth quarter started.

It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 48-44 fourth-quarter tie.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.