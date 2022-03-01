 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chatham Glenwood pounds out steady beat in win over Centralia 42-38

Chatham Glenwood wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 42-38 victory over Centralia in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Orphans started on steady ground by forging a 14-9 lead over the Titans at the end of the first quarter.

The Orphans came from behind to grab the advantage 26-25 at halftime over the Titans.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Titans and the Orphans locked in a 32-32 stalemate.

